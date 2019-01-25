Toronto police seize 68 kg of cocaine smuggled in custom 'trap furniture'

Toronto police seized some 68 kilograms of cocaine as well as large quantities of other drugs as part of its recent Project Sparta investigation, the force announced Friday.

Investigators arrested three men in connection with the bust, which also saw authorities confiscate large amounts of cannabis, crystal meth, MDMA, and ketamine.

Insp. Steve Watts, who heads up the drug squad, says officers searched three homes and three vehicles in the downtown area in raids earlier this month and found the drugs in custom-made "trap furniture" outfitted with hidden compartments.

Police say more than $343,000 worth of cash was also seized.

Currently, two of the three men charged have been freed on bail.

Watts said police believe the suspects are high up in a sophisticated network of drug dealers, and that there are more people out there who were part of the back end of the operation.