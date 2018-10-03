Andrew Kinsman's disappearance led police to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur: court documents

Andrew Kinsman's mysterious disappearance in the summer of 2017 served as a tipping point that finally led Toronto police to focus investigative efforts on alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

By mid-August, six weeks after Kinsman was reported missing on June 29, McArthur was identified as a person of interest in the case, according to court documents unsealed by an Ontario Court of Justice judge on Wednesday.

The documents pertain to Project Prism, a police task force struck to probe the disappearances of Kinsman, 49, and Selim Esen, 44 in 2017. They were unsealed following an application from CBC News and a number of other media outlets.

The records show that during Prism, police were also exploring any possible connections to the missing persons cases of three men previously investigated by another 18-month long task force, Project Houston, in 2013 and early 2014. The missing men all had known ties to Toronto's Gay Village.

The documents show that four of the men disappeared over holiday weekends, while Kinsman went missing over Pride weekend of 2017.

While it's not clear what evidence initially linked Kinsman to McArthur, by September 2017 the landscaper had moved from a person of interest to a suspect.

Unlike the earlier cases of Esen and the three missing men who sparked Project Houston, police had little doubt from the very beginning that Kinsman's disappearance was suspicious. Investigators carried out extensive searches of Kinsman's apartment and also spoke with multiple tenants at the building where Kinsman worked as a superintendent.

Bruce McArthur, 66, was arrested in January, 2018, after a police task force called Project Prism probed his role in the disappearances of two men from Toronto's Gay Village. He would subsequently be charged with eight counts of first-degree murder. (Bruce McArthur/Facebook)

In mid-September, detectives applied for tracking warrants for two vehicles registered to McArthur, though he soon sold one of those vehicles — a maroon Dodge Caravan — to an auto body shop outside of Toronto. Police later recovered and seized the van. The owner of the property where the van was found told CBC Toronto at the time that investigators found blood inside the vehicle.

Police also began an extensive surveillance operation that targeted McArthur's daily movements, the documents show. At some point during their probe of Kinsman's disappearance, police found reason to suspect that McArthur was also linked to Esen.

Also in September, detectives applied for a production order from Telus for McArthur's phone records dating back to April. Esen was first reported missing on April 16 of that year.

It is around this point, in early and mid-September of 2017, that police noted the similarities between the Kinsman and Esen cases, and those of the three men — Skanda Navaratnam, 40, Abdulbasir Faizi, 44, and Majeed Kayhan, 58 —probed during Project Houston.

"Adding to the concern of police and the community is the fact that four other self-identified 'bears' from the gay community have gone missing from the Church-Wellesley Village since 2010 — all under mysterious circumstances," wrote Det.-Const. Joel Manherz.

Project Houston was ended in April, 2014, after police failed to turn up evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

But by November 2017, McArthur is named as a suspect in the disappearance and death of Kinsman and a person of interest in the disappearances of the other four men,

"I know from being briefed as part of Project Prism, Kinsman is not the first person to go missing from Toronto's Village. In fact, he is the fifth gay male to have vanished without a trace since 2010 and at this point, I believe they may all be related," he wrote.

In that interim period, detectives had begun re-examining the Project Houston files in earnest. They had also indicated that they had reason to think that Kinsman's remains might be hidden at a property on Mallory Crescent. Police would eventually find the remains of eight different men at the site, buried in garden planters and in a forested ravine area at the back of the property. McArthur, 66, had worked for years as a landscaper and stored equipment at the mid-Toronto home.

Newly unsealed court documents reveal that as early as November, 2017, police had reason to believe that Andrew Kinsman's remains may have been hidden at a home on Mallory Crescent in Toronto where Bruce McArthur worked as a landscaper. (Tijana Martin/Canadian Press)

Further, the unsealed documents show that on Dec. 5, 2017, police applied for a warrant to covertly enter McArthur's apartment to clone and analyze multiple hard drives. The warrant also covered any items might police might find directly related to Kinsman, including his cellphone or any physical evidence that he had been there.

Later records from Jan. 12 indicate that due to a "time constraint," police were unable to successfully clone all of the material stored on the drives.

Six days later, police arrested McArthur after observing a man enter his Thorncliffe Park apartment. In all, he was charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of the five men included in projects Houston and Prism, as well as Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, 37, Dean Lisowick, 47, Soroush Mahmudi, 50.