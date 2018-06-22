Police to update charges, show off seized property after street gang raids

Toronto police have scheduled a morning news conference to provide more details about a major series of raids against a Toronto street gang.

Officers from the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force are expected to reveal charges and display property seized during the Thursday morning raids, dubbed Project Patton by police.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be carried live here.

More than 800 police officers executed some 50 warrants targeting the Five Point Generalz, an alleged criminal group that has roots in the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West.

Arrests were made in Toronto, Durham, York and Peel regions.

Police recovered a "large quantity" of drugs and firearms during the raids, police Chief Mark Saunders said Thursday. He also alleged the group is responsible for "numerous violent offences" throughout Toronto, though declined to provide specifics.