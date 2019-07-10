Police raids yield drugs, guns and cash in Toronto area and Windsor

Police say they have arrested six people in what they call a major drug bust in the Toronto area and Windsor, Ont.

Investigators with "Project Oz" say they seized cocaine, meth, fentanyl and nearly 2,000 narcotic pills.

They say they also found more than $500,000.

Four men and two women were arrested, although one has been released on bail.

Officers are still looking for two individuals on gun and drug charges connected with the investigation.