Police to give more details on major street gang bust called Project Kraken

Toronto police are set to give more details on an investigation that saw 80 people arrested on firearms and drug-related charges, including fentanyl trafficking.

On Thursday, Chief of Police Mark Saunders said Project Kraken targeted a street gang called the Chester Le gang.

Police arrested 37 people in the early morning hours on Thursday as they executed numerous search warrants across the GTA.

8-month investigation into gang

The raids were the result of an eight-month investigation into the gang, Saunders said. Another 43 people had previously been arrested as part of the investigation.

Police recovered "significant" quantities of drugs during the raids, Saunders added. He also alleged the group was responsible for distributing fentanyl throughout Toronto.

Details on the quantity of drugs seized by police is expected to be disclosed Friday during a news conference at Toronto Police Headquarters around 10 a.m.

"A significant amount of weapons, drugs and other illicit items, that were seized, will be made available for viewing," according to a release sent out by police on Friday morning.