Charges stayed in 'largest-ever' international drug bust in Toronto police history

What was once dubbed the largest-ever "international drug takedown" in Toronto Police Service history fell through in court Monday after all charges linked to the case were stayed.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada confirmed to CBC Toronto Tuesday that all charges in the high-profile investigation dubbed "Project Brisa" have been stayed. The news was first reported by the Toronto Star.

"No reasons for the stay were provided to the Court in this case," a spokesperson for the federal prosecution service said in an email Tuesday.

Investigators announced the results of Project Brisa In June of 2021. It was a six-month investigation focused on an international drug-smuggling ring, which saw more than 1,000 kilograms of drugs including cocaine, crystal meth and pot being transported between Mexico, California and Canada using modified tractor trailers with hidden compartments.

In total, 182 charges were laid with 20 people arrested in connection with the investigation, police said. At the time, police estimated the street value of the seized drugs to be more than $61 million.

"The Crown indicated that the charges were being stayed as a result of a combination of witness issues, disclosure issues and delays in the progress of the proceedings," said lawyer Greg Lafontaine, who represents a client arrested in the project, in a statement to CBC Toronto.

CBC Toronto has not been able to independently confirm why the charges were stayed.

Toronto police had not responded to a request for comment as of late Tuesday afternoon.

Former Toronto police chief James Ramer once called the quantities of drugs seized during Project Brisa to be 'frankly staggering.' (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

One of the lawyers representing a person who was charged as part of the case said his client is "looking forward to moving on with his life.

"These were complex and serious matters. My client maintains his innocence and was prepared for a prolonged legal battle," said lawyer Ravin Pillay.

"He appreciates the careful consideration that must have gone into the Crown's decision to stay the proceedings."

Harval Bassi, another lawyer who was representing people connected to the case, said his clients are "thankful" with the outcome of the proceedings.

"My clients asserted their innocence from the onset of this multi-faceted and unprecedented project matter," Bassi said in a statement Tuesday.

"They are both … relieved that the Crown has stayed the proceedings. Both individuals are grateful to be able to put these matters behind them."

At the time, police said they believed the drugs had originated in Mexico and came up through the United States.

Former Toronto police chief James Ramer called the quantities of drugs seized "frankly staggering," at a 2021 news conference.

"The social cost that this amount of illicit drugs inflicts upon society is immeasurable," Ramer said at the time.