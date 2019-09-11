Skip to Main Content
Toronto police officer talks about the difficulties of enforcing traffic laws
Metro Morning·Audio

Toronto Police Sgt. Brett Moore says automatic cameras, two per ward later this year, will help police enforce limits and deter speeding -- but he says reducing dangerous driving, and increasing pedestrian safety, won't be achieved by simply handing out more tickets.
