Tapestry host Mary Hynes remembers late husband, sports journalist Randy Starkman now Olympic Hall of Famer

Randy Starkman was one of the most respected sports journalists in Canada. He reported for The Toronto Star on Olympic and amateur sport, turning down opportunities to cover major professional teams. Randy became the first journalist to be inducted into the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame. We spoke to his wife, Mary Hynes, the host of CBC Radio's Tapestry.

