Student from Hong Kong made a choice in Tiananmen Square, and lived
Metro Morning·Audio

Liane Lee remembers coming from Hong Kong to support the student demonstrators in Beijing. As an attack on the edge of the vast square intensified, and waves of casualties came through, she refused to leave. Until finally a doctor spoke to her and changed her mind.
