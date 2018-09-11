Picking up the pieces after the Parliament Street fire turned her life 'upside down'

On Tuesday night, Laila Venesi will decide whether or not to join a class-action lawsuit against the owners of the apartment building she's called home for two years.

Venesi is one of 1500 people who were forced from their apartments at 650 Parliament Street when a six-alarm fire tore through the residential highrise tower.

The class-action lawsuit, launched last week, seeks compensation for residents who lost use of their homes.

"Probably yes, but I'm not sure," said Venesi of joining. She'll attend a meeting for residents on Tuesday evening to try and make up her mind.

It hasn't been an easy three weeks. Venesi has had just two opportunities to get back into her apartment and grab a few clothes and essential documents for herself and her brother.

"My life is a little bit upside down," she said. "I only have one bag."

She spent Monday frantically calling landlords in search of a new apartment, but ultimately came up empty.

An electrical fire broke out at the St. James Town building on August 21, 2018. ( Robert Krbavac/CBC)

"It's not going well," said Venesi of her search for a new home, explaining that units were either snapped up or out of her price range.

In the meantime, She and her brother have been living at her boyfriend's apartment, an arrangement she says has turned everyone's routine on it's head.

"He's so nice and he gave us a place to stay, but we change his routine too," she said.

Also disrupted is Venesi's search for employment.

"I have my full time visa and if I want to stay in this country I need to find a full time job in my field," she explained.

But until she and her brother, who immigrated to Canada from Brazil two years ago, have a home, she says the job hunt will have to wait.

"I'm trying to be calm," she said. "Inside, it's like a volcano."