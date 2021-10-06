Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
Copernicus Lodge CEO on the challenges of hiring new staff, after workers quit due to vaccine mandate | CBC News Loaded
Metro Morning
·
Audio
Copernicus Lodge CEO on the challenges of hiring new staff, after workers quit due to vaccine mandate
Tracey Comeau is the CEO of Copernicus Lodge, a long term care home with one of the lowest staff vaccination rates in the city.
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 06, 2021 12:00 AM ET | Last Updated: October 6
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now