A 'virtual flood' of dream-like light is coming to the Bentway

The area under the Gardiner Expressway is about to be submerged in light.

Waterlicht, a public art piece by Dutch artist Daan Roosegaarde, will open in the Bentway on Friday evening and run through the weekend.

It uses LEDs, digital software and lenses to fill the space with waves of undulating blue light, bringing to mind a "virtual flood," said Roosegaarde.

In an interview on CBC Radio's Metro Morning, he described the light as a "dream landscape" that conjures both the distant past of the city before it was built up and the rising sea levels of the future.

'Our world is changing, we all know it, our sea levels rising, the floods are coming,' said Roosegarde. (CBC)

"It's an artwork which, on one hand, is a little bit scary, because it shows how high the water level could be," he said.

The Bentway, located under the Gardiner at Fort York, is an ideal location, said Roosegarde, comparing the towering space to a "modern cathedral."

Roosegarde's hope is that Waterlicht is a jumping-off point for creative conversations about climate change, resilience and adaptation.

He says his nationality plays a key part in his understanding of water's power.

The Netherlands, a country that is below sea level, relies on a system of dikes, dams and floodgates to protect the land from flooding.

"We shouldn't be scared," of the changes coming to our world, said Roosegarde. "We should be curious."

Another view of 'Waterlight' under the Bentway. The work has been shown in Amsterdam, New York City and Paris. (Nicola Betts)

Other pieces of Roosegarde's work have reflected a similar environmental consciousness, including the Smog Free Tower, a giant smog vacuum cleaner that has been set up in green spaces in Poland and China.

"I don't think there's a lack of money or technology in this world [to address climate change], but maybe a lack of imagination," he said on Friday morning.

Waterlicht runs from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14. More information is here.