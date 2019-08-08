Skip to Main Content
Toronto police arrest 'produce bandit' connected to 30 break and enters
Toronto police have arrested two men in connection with dozens of alleged break and enter thefts totaling more than $300,000. Investigators say one of the men targeted food and produce businesses.

Investigators say one of the arrested men targeted food and produce businesses. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

Toronto police have arrested two men in connection with dozens of alleged break and enter thefts totalling more than $300,000.

Investigators have dubbed one of the men "the produce bandit."

The 60-year-old man from Brampton is charged with 30 counts of breaking and entering, 30 counts of wearing a disguise, and further charges related to possession of burglary tools and stolen property.

Police say the man broke into numerous wholesale produce and food businesses.

A second man, a 33-year-old also from Brampton, is charged with two counts of breaking and entering.

Police arrested the two men Sunday after they allegedly broke into a building in an industrial area of Etobicoke.

Investigators say they later searched an address connected to the men, where they found a "large quantity" of high-end watches, jewelry and designer handbags. 

The total value of the items is over $300,000, police said.

