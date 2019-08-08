Toronto police arrest 'produce bandit' connected to 30 break and enters

Toronto police have arrested two men in connection with dozens of alleged break and enter thefts totalling more than $300,000.

Investigators have dubbed one of the men "the produce bandit."

The 60-year-old man from Brampton is charged with 30 counts of breaking and entering, 30 counts of wearing a disguise, and further charges related to possession of burglary tools and stolen property.

Police say the man broke into numerous wholesale produce and food businesses.

A second man, a 33-year-old also from Brampton, is charged with two counts of breaking and entering.

Police arrested the two men Sunday after they allegedly broke into a building in an industrial area of Etobicoke.

Investigators say they later searched an address connected to the men, where they found a "large quantity" of high-end watches, jewelry and designer handbags.

The total value of the items is over $300,000, police said.