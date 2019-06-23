A call for 'equal rights' as thousands attend 23rd annual Dyke March

Events marking Toronto Pride weekend continued Saturday with the Dyke March, which saw thousands taking part.

The Dyke March took off from Church and Hayden Streets and followed the Trans March on Friday, kicking of the weekend celebrations.

Saturday's march saw the participants head down Yonge Street, all the way to Allan Gardens.

Danica Izzard said yearly marches will continue until everyone has equal rights.

"It's incredibly important. LGBT rights are so essential and even right now in 2019 it's a fight that is continuing on. Love is important, equal rights are important and it's so important that everybody knows that," Izzard told CBC Toronto.

"I'm a teacher and I want all of my students to know that love is love and that they should have those same rights."

School teacher Danica Izzard said she wants all of her students to know that 'love is love.' (CBC)

It's the 23rd anniversary of the Dyke March and while organizers did not immediately have exact numbers, they say it's the largest one yet.

Rose Scher attended with her best friend's two daughters.

"We want to make sure they understand that inclusivity counts. There's different types of families and be proud to be who you are," Scher told CBC Toronto.

Rose Scher joined the Dyke March with her best friend’s two daughters. (CBC)

Nicole and Sandy Maddison also attended with daughter Danica.

"We're just celebrating our family and spending time with our community," Nicole Maddison said.

Sandy Maddison said, "It's important for her to see that she's not the only kid with two [moms]."

Nicole and Sandy Maddison with their daughter Danica. (CBC)

A small group of protesters carried placards urging those participating in the Dyke March to "repent."

A Pride event in Hamilton last weekend was marred by a protest, which Pride Hamilton said was led by "religious leaders from the United States and Canada" who intentionally came to "hatefully" disrupt the event.

A group of protestors stood with placard along the route. (CBC)

The main event of Toronto's Pride weekend — the 39th Toronto Pride Parade — gets underway on Sunday.