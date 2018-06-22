Pride events, other festivals to close roads, disrupt transit this weekend

It's going to be a wild weekend, with a series of festivals planned across the city causing road closures and transit disruptions.

Pride month, culminating in Sunday's annual parade, and the Toronto Jazz Festival are just two of the many events that will have the city buzzing during the first official weekend of summer.

In addition to road closures, the Scarborough RT will be shut down for maintenance work.

If you're planning on going out, make sure you're aware of the road closures and other transit disruptions.

Pride Week Events

Several roads in Toronto's downtown will be closed for Pride-related events over the weekend, culminating in the Pride Parade on Sunday. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

Community Street Festival, Friday, June 22 to Monday, June 25

Church Street from Dundas Street East to Bloor Street East will be fully closed from Friday, June 22 at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, June 25 at 6:00 a.m.

Trans Pride March, Friday, June 22

The march will start at the intersection of Church and Hayden Streets, proceeding north to Bloor Street East, then proceeding west on Bloor Street East, south on Yonge Street and east on Carlton Street to Allan Gardens. Roads along the route will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Dyke March, Saturday, June 23

The march will start at the intersection of Church and Hayden Streets, proceeding north to Bloor Street East, then proceeding west on Bloor Street East, south on Yonge Street and east on Carlton Street to Allan Gardens. Roads affected will be closed from noon to 6:00 p.m.

Pride and Remembrance Run, Saturday, June 23

Wellesley Street East between Jarvis Street and Queen's Park Crescent East, and Queen's Park Crescent West between College Street and Bloor Street West, will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to noon for the run

Pride Parade, Sunday June 24

Rosedale Valley Road from Park Road to Bayview Avenue will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The parade will start at Church Street and Bloor Street East, proceed west on Bloor Street East, south on Yonge Street and east on Dundas Street East to Victoria Street. A number of roads in the area will be closed for periods between noon and 7 p.m., with the parade itself taking place from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

TD Toronto Jazz Festival

British singer Seal is set to perform at the Toronto jazz festival on Saturday. (AP Photo/Keystone, Martial Trezzini)

Cumberland Street from Bellair Street to Old York Lane will be closed from Friday, June 22 at 4:00 p.m. to Sunday, June 25 at 11:59 p.m.

Yorkville Avenue from Bellair Street to Hazelton Avenue will be closed from Friday, June 22 at 12:01 a.m. to Sunday, June 25 at 6:00 a.m.

Flavours of Fairbank Festival

Eglinton Avenue West from Ronald Avenue to Dufferin Street will be closed from Saturday, June 23 at 2:00 a.m. to Monday, June 25 at 5:00 a.m.

Junction Summer Solstice Festival

Dundas Street West will be closed from High Park Avenue to Indian Grove from Saturday, June 23 at 4:00 a.m. to Sunday, June 24 at 7:00 a.m. Keele Street will remain open.

Kensington Market Pedestrian Sundays

Parts of Kensington Avenue, Augusta Avenue and Baldwin Street will be closed on Sunday, June 24 from noon to 10:30 p.m.

​Rotary International Convention

Access to Bremner Boulevard from York Street to the Air Canada Centre will be restricted from Sunday, June 24 to Wednesday, June 27 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily

Scarborough RT Closure