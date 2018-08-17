Skip to Main Content
Prepare for heavy rain, thunderstorms in Toronto area Friday, Environment Canada says

Environment Canada released special weather statements for several parts of southern Ontario, with heavy downpours and thunderstorms expected Friday afternoon and evening.

Special weather statement in effect for parts of southern Ontario

Showers and thunderstorms are expected for Toronto on Friday, says Environment Canada. (David Donnelly/CBC)

You might want to grab an umbrella, Toronto. Environment Canada says heavy downpours and thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and evening.

The federal agency released a special weather statement for several parts of southern Ontario, including Toronto, Hamilton, and the Halton-Peel and York-Durham regions.

Thunderstorms with torrential downpours are expected to affect some areas Friday afternoon and evening, it says.

Some storms will be "very slow moving," and certain areas could get more than 50 mm of rain.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the Peterborough - Kawartha Lakes region, with rainfall of 50 to 75 mm expected.

Environment Canada released a special weather statement Friday afternoon for several regions in southern Ontario. (Environment Canada)
