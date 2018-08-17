Prepare for heavy rain, thunderstorms in Toronto area Friday, Environment Canada says

You might want to grab an umbrella, Toronto. Environment Canada says heavy downpours and thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and evening.

The federal agency released a special weather statement for several parts of southern Ontario, including Toronto, Hamilton, and the Halton-Peel and York-Durham regions.

Thunderstorms with torrential downpours are expected to affect some areas Friday afternoon and evening, it says.

Some storms will be "very slow moving," and certain areas could get more than 50 mm of rain.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the Peterborough - Kawartha Lakes region, with rainfall of 50 to 75 mm expected.