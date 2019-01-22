Prepare for a 'dramatic' weather change, Toronto: Snow, freezing rain on the way

Toronto may be thawing out after days-long deep freeze, but snow and possible freezing rain could make for a messy commute Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city, calling for snow overnight into Wednesday morning with the risk of freezing rain later in the day. That will be followed by strong winds and rain.

"A Colorado low will track northeast across Lake Huron and Georgian Bay Wednesday, bringing a dramatic change in weather with it," the statement reads.

Snowfall amounts are expected to be in the two-to-five centimetre range with higher amounts farther west near Lake Huron.

Fortunately, the weather change will be accompanied by temperatures in the plus range for a change.

Toronto is expected to see a high of 3 C.