Doug Ford and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe discuss carbon tax, red tape in Toronto
Both premiers have opposed the federal government's levy on carbon in their provinces
The premiers of Ontario and Saskatchewan met Friday in Toronto to discuss a variety of issues, including the federal carbon tax.
Doug Ford and Scott Moe have been vocal opponents of the tax and both launched court challenges against it last year.
Last week, the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal ruled the federal government does have the constitutional power to implement a carbon tax in provinces that don't have a carbon price of their own.
Moe has said his province will appeal the decision to the Supreme Court of Canada, and Ontario is awaiting its court ruling.
A joint statement from the premiers following the meeting says they also discussed support for pipelines and farmers.
The two also agreed to create a Joint Red Tape Reduction Working Group to find ways to reduce interprovincial trade barriers.
The meeting contained the same themes as when Ford recently met with newly elected Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.