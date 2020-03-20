Premier Doug Ford expressed his frustration after massive lines were seen outside a video game store in Toronto Friday.

"It's unacceptable," said Ford. "This is exactly what causes the spread. I just can't stress it enough."

The line ran outside of the EB Games on Yonge Street and was prompted by the release of two new video games: Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom: Eternal.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the store announced its intention to remain open, despite concerns. It also acknowledged nationwide efforts to social distance, stating it will allow only 10 customers in the store "at any given time" and will no longer accept cash or trades.

The store also noted it would be closed to walk-in traffic Friday and reserved entry to customers with special Reserved Animal Crossing and/or Doom access.

Images of the line show slight gaps in between people, but not the two metres recommended by the province's chief medical officer of health.

So far, the province has not required non-essential services to shut down and continues to urge the public to uphold social distancing measures themselves.

"I'm frustrated with the store owner that would allow this to happen," said Ford. "They have a responsibility. Everyone in this province has a responsibility."

When asked if the store would face some sort of fine, Ford said he will look into it and will likely send a bylaw officer to speak with the store owner.