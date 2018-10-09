Marking 100 days in office, Doug Ford thanks jubilant supporters at campaign-style rally

Premier Doug Ford heaped praise on hundreds of jubilant supporters at a campaign-style rally held in Rexdale Tuesday evening to mark 100 days in office. He also used the occasion to tout his accomplishments since taking office on June 7.

The Progressive Conservatives secured a majority government in the election, handily defeating the rival New Democrats and reducing the Ontario Liberals to just seven seats after 15 years in power.

"As I've said in caucus meetings, over and over again, we have an all-star team at Queen's Park. We have a better team outside of Queen's Park, and that's folks like you, and thousands of people across the province that support us. So thank you, my friends," Ford said to loud cheers and applause.

"Thank you to everyone who supported our party, who supported our candidates, who came out to our rallies and our events during the campaign, who volunteered their time, their energy, and worked hard to deliver change to Ontario."

'A busy 100 days'

Ford said it has been "a busy 100 days" of action, the likes of which Canada has never seen before.

He said he and his team promised during the campaign to hit the ground running.

"Over 100 days ago, we promised we would put more money in your pockets, and for the past 100 days, that is what we have done," Ford said.

"Home heating prices, they're down on average of $260 per year, gas prices dropping almost five cents per litre — still another five more coming."

Ford also said hydro bills are down more than $750 million and consumers can expect an even further reduction.

"Most importantly, the cap-and-trade carbon tax is finished, done. No matter what, we always fight to keep the government's hands out of your pockets."

During his address, Ford also took jabs at former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"Well, I think everyone knows, we've taken Kathleen Wynne's hands out of your pocket," he said to loud cheers.

"Now we all have a bigger job. But I promise you one thing, we're going to take Justin Trudeau's hands out of your pockets. We will fight this carbon tax with every tool we have."

Under Ford, Ontario has signalled it's joining Saskatchewan in its bid to fight the federal government's plan to impose a carbon tax in court.

Supporters pleased with accomplishments

Supporters at the rally spoke glowingly of Ford and his team and say they are looking forward to the next 100 days.

"It's been good. I'm happy with all the changes and we got costs under control finally in the province and we're going to try and get back on track financially so I think it's great," Steve Jacobson told CBC Toronto.

"I think getting our hydro costs under control was probably the single most important one."

Steve Jacobson says he's happy with all the changes made by Doug Ford and the PCs during their first 100 days in office. (CBC)

For Elio Gatto, Ford has put the province back on a path to prosperity.

"What the Ford government has done is stuck to what they say they would do, what they got elected for, and so far in my opinion, has just accomplished everything possible to ensure that Ontario continues to grow and prosper," Gatto said

"For the next 100 days he wants the government to focus more on small businesses, especially addressing the taxes faced by small business owners."