Elderly man sent to hospital after pre-dawn residential fire in Toronto

A man in his 70s was sent to hospital with critical injuries after a pre-dawn fire in Toronto Thursday, paramedics say.

Toronto firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire in an 18-storey residential building near Bloor West and St. George streets shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Crews arrived to heavy smoke on the fifth floor. That fire has since been knocked down, but crews are still working to clear smoke, Toronto Fire says.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Toronto police are advising of possible delays in the area and to consider alternate routes.