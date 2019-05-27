Power restored to up to 2,000 customers after outage in Bathurst Quay

Power has been restored after an outage affecting up to 2,000 customers in downtown Toronto Monday evening.

Toronto Hydro says the outage began just before 6 p.m. in the Bathurst Quay neighbourhood at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street.

Work to resolve the outage involved a manual process called switching, which the utility said could "take some time."

But as of 10:17 p.m., the utility says all customers now have electricity.