Power restored to Dundas, Ossington area after up to 5,000 in dark

Power was restored to the Dundas Street West and Ossington Avenue area early Saturday after up to 5,000 customers were left in the dark on Friday night.

A tree fell on some wires during high winds in the Toronto area.

Toronto Hydro said outages are still possible while winds remain gusty.

The utility said early Saturday that gusty winds are still occurring but crews had restored power before 1 a.m. The outage began around 9:50 p.m.