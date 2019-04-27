Power restored to Dundas, Ossington area after up to 5,000 in dark
Power was restored to the Dundas Street West and Ossington Avenue area early Saturday after up to 5,000 customers were left in the dark on Friday night.
Outages are still possible while winds continue to be gusty, Toronto Hydro says
A tree fell on some wires during high winds in the Toronto area.
Toronto Hydro said outages are still possible while winds remain gusty.
The utility said early Saturday that gusty winds are still occurring but crews had restored power before 1 a.m. The outage began around 9:50 p.m.
Power has been restored to the Dundas/Bloor/Queen/Ossington area, but we're still seeing gusty winds. Outages are possible in these conditions. If you come across downed wires, stay back the length of a school bus and call us at 416-542-8000.—@TorontoHydro