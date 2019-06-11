Power restored to about 2,100 customers at DVP and Hwy 401 after brief outage

Power has been restored to about 2,100 customers in the Don Valley Parkway and Highway 401 area after a brief outage threatened to ruin plans to watch Game 5 of the NBA Final.

Toronto Hydro said the outage began around 7:50 p.m. in the area bounded by Finch Avenue East to the north, Victoria Park Avenue to the east, Lawrence Avenue to the south and Bayview Avenue to the west.

Spokesperson Tori Gass said a piece of defective equipment is to blame.

Restoration time had been estimated to be 10:30 p.m., but the utility was able to get power back and running around 9:30 p.m.