Power restored to about 2,100 customers at DVP and Hwy 401 after brief outage
Toronto Hydro said the outage began around 7:50 p.m. and was resolved at 9:30 p.m.
Power has been restored to about 2,100 customers in the Don Valley Parkway and Highway 401 area after a brief outage threatened to ruin plans to watch Game 5 of the NBA Final.
Toronto Hydro said the outage began around 7:50 p.m. in the area bounded by Finch Avenue East to the north, Victoria Park Avenue to the east, Lawrence Avenue to the south and Bayview Avenue to the west.
Spokesperson Tori Gass said a piece of defective equipment is to blame.
Restoration time had been estimated to be 10:30 p.m., but the utility was able to get power back and running around 9:30 p.m.
We’re currently experiencing an outage in the Finch/Lawrence/Bayview/Victoria Park area. Crews are responding. We apologize for the inconvenience. More info to come.—@TorontoHydro
Outage Update: Crews are onsite working quickly as possible to restore power. If repairs go as planned, we hope to have power restored by approx. 10:30 p.m. We know tonight is a big night and many of you are trying to watch the game. Our sincere apologies tonight.—@TorontoHydro