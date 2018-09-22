Crews restoring power after strong winds rattle GTA

Toronto Hydro says its crews are continuing to restore power to customers who lost power when strong winds tore through the GTA on Friday.

About 990 customers were still without power as of 11:21 a.m., down from a total of 8,700 left in the dark, the city-owned utility said on Twitter.

The GTA saw thunderstorms and wind gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour and thousands were left without power.

"We have all available crews out in the field," Toronto Hydro said. "They're working in dangerous conditions and, at times, are not able to start repairs until the wind weakens."

Veridan Connections said Saturday morning that 1,770 customers in Gravenhurst, Ajax, Pickering and Cannington were affected by outages.

Alectra Utilities, which covers most of the GTA, said at one point more than 6,000 residents were without power.

The strong winds in the GTA came as a tornado ripped through the Ottawa area on Friday afternoon, damaging homes and vehicles and sending five people to hospital. Two are in critical condition.