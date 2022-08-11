Parts of downtown Toronto in the dark, thousands without power amid Hydro One outage

Thousands are without power in downtown Toronto amid a Hydro One outage and the utility says it is "all hands on deck" to determine the cause.

Hydro One spokesperson Tiziana Baccega Rosa tells CBC News the utility is experiencing an outage on its transmission system, affecting supply to Toronto Hydro and customers in the downtown core.

"We have all hands on deck to understand the cause and to re-route the power as quickly as possible," Rosa said.

Toronto Fire Services says it's had at least a dozen elevator rescue calls throughout downtown as a result of the outage so far.

We’re currently experiencing a large outage in downtown Toronto and working together with <a href="https://twitter.com/HydroOne?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HydroOne</a> to address it. <a href="https://t.co/lG7L3Go1xr">https://t.co/lG7L3Go1xr</a> —@TorontoHydro

More to come.

More to come.