More than 10,000 Torontonians were without power Sunday night

Around 10,000 people in Toronto were without power Sunday after a windstorm swept through a huge swath of Ontario.

Kaitlyn Woods, spokesperson for Toronto Hydro, says approximately 300 residents scattered throughout the city remain without power today.

Woods said the largest number of outages reported were in Scarborough and East York.

Extra crews were called in Sunday and worked through the night to restore power in the affected areas.

She said they are also still responding to reports of trees down and power lines damaged throughout the city.

Power outages were also reported in other parts of the GTA including Mississauga, Brampton, Burlington. Milton, Halton Hills and Oakville.

Windstorm covered massive area

Meanwhile, Hydro One said its crews have been working flat out to restore the power for tens of thousands of customers after it was knocked out by a ferocious wind storm.

The utility said early this morning that some 238,000 homes and businesses had yet to be reconnected after wind gusts topping 100 km/hour started lashing the province Sunday.

It noted on its website that some customers would likely have to wait until Monday afternoon or evening to have the lights turned back on.

The outage area stretched from Windsor in the south to the Sudbury area in the north, and all the way east to the Ottawa area.