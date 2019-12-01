Thousands without power in city's west end

Toronto Hydro says thousands of its customers in the city's west end are in the dark Sunday evening.

The company says a power outage just before 6 p.m. is affecting approximately 6,000 people in the areas between Bloor Street and The Queensway; and Kipling Avenue to Windermere Avenue.

Mallory Cunnington, a spokesperson with Toronto Hydro says crews are trying to determine if the outage is as a result of Sunday's winter storm.

"I do know it's dinner time. Everyone's had a cold snowy day and they probably just want to sit at home with their families, so we're working really hard to get the power back on as quickly as possible," Cunnington told CBC News.