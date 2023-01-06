All power restored after 'large-scale' power outages leave swaths of Toronto in the dark 

All power has been restored after multiple power outages left large swaths of Toronto in the dark, Toronto Hydro says.

At the peak of the outages, the utility says approximately 40,000 customers had been impacted.

Toronto Hydro first tweeted about the outages around 5:40 p.m. The utility said the outages stemmed from "a loss of supply" from Hydro One.

The companies said they were working together to determine the cause.

Toronto police said the outages primarily affected Scarborough and the Lawrence-Eglinton area.

Some residents reported the lights came back on shortly after losing power. Toronto Hydro said all customers had their lights back on by 6:50 p.m.