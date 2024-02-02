Thousands without power in downtown Toronto after raccoon makes contact with Hydro One equipment

Thousands of Toronto Hydro customers are without power on Thursday evening after a raccoon made contact with Hydro One equipment at a downtown station, the utilities say.

The outage began at about 7:40 p.m. and the estimated restoration is 6:03 a.m., according to Toronto Hydro. An estimated 7,000 customers are affected as of 9:30 p.m.

The utility said customers in the following boundaries are affected: St. Clair Avenue West to Gerrard Street West and Avenue Road to the Don Valley Parkway.

"We continue to work closely with Hydro One to resolve the issue and restore power as quickly and safely as possible. We will provide more information as it becomes available. Thank you again for your patience," Toronto Hydro said on X, formerly Twitter.

Hydro One, for its part, said on X that the outage is on its transmission system that affects Toronto Hydro.

"Crews have determined that a raccoon made contact with our equipment at a downtown Toronto station," Hydro One said.

"We appreciate everyone's patience."

Toronto Fire Services said on X that it responded to elevator rescues in about seven buildings. Some of them had multiple elevators, but only one building on Church Street still requires its help. No injuries were reported.

"Consider using stairs where power is out. Be mindful of fire safety as Hydro works to restore power," Toronto Fire Services said.