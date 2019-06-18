'Numerous bomb threats' prompt evacuations at OCAD: police

Toronto police say that "numerous bomb threats" have been made against post-secondary institutions around Toronto on Tuesday.

In response, OCAD University has evacuated and closed all of its buildings, while Ryerson University's Chang School was briefly closed but has since reopened.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoPolice</a> Service is responding to numerous bomb threats to post-secondary campuses throughout the city. We're investigating & working w/ schools to evacuate where necessary. Anyone who has received a threat or has info on the investigation is asked to call police. ^CdK —@TPSOperations

Police say threats were made to four schools in all: OCAD U, Ryerson, Humber College and George Brown College.

So far, Humber and George Brown have opted not to evacuate, though George Brown did tweet that officials are "working with police" and that students should report any suspicious activity.

Update - 4 schools / 10 campuses involved.<br>- first call to <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@torontopolice</a> 8:54am<br>- threats all similar in nature<br>- these calls are taken very seriously<a href="https://twitter.com/OCAD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OCAD</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/GBCollege?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GBCollege</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RyersonU?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RyersonU</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/humbercollege?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HumberCollege</a> ^CdK —@TPSOperations

Within those four schools, ten campuses were threatened, police wrote on Twitter.

They also said that the first call about the threats came in just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, and that they take the calls "very seriously."

In response, OCAD University announced just before 10 a.m. that all buildings are being evacuated and closed. In a follow-up statement, the school wrote that it would remain closed through the entire day and evening for the police investigation.

OCAD U has promised to update its students and staff on Wednesday. The school will remain closed through Tuesday evening. (Jon Castell/CBC)

Police Chief Mark Saunders was asked about the threats at a press conference Tuesday morning.

He said that police take this kind of call seriously and are investigating.

OCAD U is promising more updates on what happened by the end of the day on Wednesday.