Should this Toronto gas plant be allowed to expand? Have your say

One of Ontario's power producers is looking to expand a Toronto gas plant and is looking to the public for input on how, and if, it should proceed.

The Portlands Energy Centre (PEC) is a 550-megawatt power plant located near Toronto's waterfront that's been operating since 2009. According to its website, it operates primarily during peak demand periods and when there are constraints on the transmission system supplying Toronto.

It's also one of the province's biggest industrial emitters, with 618,211 tonnes of emissions released in 2021.

Atura Power, a subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation that operates PEC, is hosting a virtual public consultation meeting on Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The participation link can be found on the organization's website.

Why should I get involved?

Atura Power says the changes to the PEC would result in a 50-megawatt increase in its electrical output. The change would be "minor" efficiency upgrades that are akin to "routine maintenance activities," the organization says, and it would all take place inside the existing PEC footprint.

But advocates like the Ontario Clean Air Alliance argue the upgrade would result in the province relying more on gas-generated energy at a time when the province and country should be moving away from it, citing lower cost alternatives in green energy as well as climate change.

Toronto city council also weighed in. In May, councillors objected to any increase in the burning of fossil fuels in the city, particularly at the PEC. In June, it even voted to ask the federal government to step in by prohibiting an increase, effective immediately.

Ontario Energy Minister Todd Smith has previously said the province needs gas plants now to help meet an expected surge in demand for electricity and to provide power while some units of the province's nuclear stations are down for refurbishment .

While it's investing in nuclear energy, the province has signalled its reluctance to nix natural gas energy just yet, with Smith citing it as an "insurance policy" to keep the lights on.

Ontario's energy needs are quickly rising and the province is looking to rely on more natural gas to fill the looming gap between demand and supply.

In 2020, Ontario Power Generation spent $2.8 billion to buy two-and-a-half gas plants: the 900-megawatt Napanee Generating Station, the 683-megawatt Halton Hills Generating Station and the remaining 50 per cent ownership stake in the PEC.

Meanwhile, the Independent Electricity System Operator, which is responsible for operating Ontario's electricity market and directing the operation of the electrical system, has also announced more natural gas generation, the result of expansions and upgrades at existing sites.

In a report last year, it said that while natural gas generation can be replaced by storage and other emissions-free solutions over time, natural gas is needed during the transition to ensure the system is reliable and stable.