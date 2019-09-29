Shooting injures 2 people outside downtown condo building

Toronto police are searching for suspects after a shooting outside a downtown condo building injured two people early Sunday.

The shooting left a woman in her 20s with critical injuries, according to Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, a spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

A man who with minor injuries made his own way to hospital shortly after the gunfire, she added.

The shooting happened outside a building on Wellington Street West, near Portland Street. Police were called to the scene at about 1:25 a.m.

Several callers reported hearing about four to five shots and people were seen running in the area, Douglas-Cook said.

Officers have taped off the area in front of the condo where the shooting happened and have been canvassing the area for witnesses and security camera video. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

When police arrived at the scene, they found the woman.

Paramedics rushed her to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, according to Sandra McLeod, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services.

The man was hit with at least one gunshot wound and his injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

"Now that there's daylight, it gives us a little more clarity, in terms of finding shell casings," she said. "Now that some of the businesses in the area are open, we will be obviously trying to get security camera video."

No suspect information has been released.