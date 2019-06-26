Porter Airlines says U.S.-based technical outage causing cancellations, delays

Porter Airlines has issued a travel alert saying a telecom outage in the United States is affecting all areas of its website including passenger processing and reservations, and that it is unable to make bookings and changes to flights as a result.

The airline is telling customers to expect delays and disruptions.

"The issue has been isolated and we are in direct contact with the telecom providers as they work toward a resolution," the airline said in a statement.

Passengers will be offered compensation based on their specific situations, Porter said. Anyone who cancels reservations as a result of the outage may be eligible for a refund, it added.

Already, at least 20 flights have been cancelled as a direct result of the outage, the company said.

Several frustrated travellers took to social media to report long waits on the tarmac and to complain about not knowing what was causing the holdups.

June 26: Due to a U.S.-based network outage, Porter Airlines is unable to check-in passengers for trans-border flights. Trans-border passengers can expect significant delays.

Customer tweets: "Hey Porter, I DM'd you guys. Still stuck in Newark Liberty. How about some help? I am totally in the dark down here. Trying to get to Toronto." "This is not what I'd expect from Porter Airlines .... Systems are down and we sat on the tarmac for half an hour after landing at Billy Bishop." "I have to say, you guys are pretty bad at policies and procedures. No one at Logan Airport can tell passengers what to do, since the flights are cancelled... no word about refunds, rebooking, etc... Force Majeure excuse won't fly"

One customer reported receiving a hand-written boarding pass as a result.