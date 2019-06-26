Skip to Main Content
Porter Airlines says U.S.-based technical outage causing cancellations, delays
Toronto

Porter Airlines says U.S.-based technical outage causing cancellations, delays

Porter Airlines says a telecom outage in the United States is affecting all areas of its website including passenger processing and reservations, and that it is unable to make bookings and changes to flights as a result.

Airline says it's unable to make bookings or flight changes and at least 20 flights have been cancelled

CBC News ·
Porter Airlines is telling customers to expect delays and disruptions because of a U.S.-based network outage.

Porter Airlines has issued a travel alert saying a telecom outage in the United States is affecting all areas of its website including passenger processing and reservations, and that it is unable to make bookings and changes to flights as a result.

The airline is telling customers to expect delays and disruptions.

"The issue has been isolated and we are in direct contact with the telecom providers as they work toward a resolution," the airline said in a statement.

Passengers will be offered compensation based on their specific situations, Porter said. Anyone who cancels reservations as a result of the outage may be eligible for a refund, it added. 

Already, at least 20 flights have been cancelled as a direct result of the outage, the company said.

Several frustrated travellers took to social media to report long waits on the tarmac and to complain about not knowing what was causing the holdups. 

One customer reported receiving a hand-written boarding pass as a result. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories