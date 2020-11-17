Man dead, woman badly hurt after 'altercation' in Scarborough

A man was killed, a woman was seriously injured and a suspect was taken into custody after an "altercation" in Scarborough late Monday, Toronto police say.

Police and paramedics were first called to a home on Rouge Highlands Drive in the Port Union area around 11:45 p.m., said Insp. Paul Rinkoff.

They arrived to find the man unconscious and without vital signs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was found nearby, badly injured. She was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital by paramedics.

Rinkoff would not elaborate on how the man was killed or how the woman was hurt.

Police taped off multiple scenes and homicide investigators were called in.

Several hours later, police announced a suspect had been arrested in connection with the incidents. Police provided no details about the person who was arrested, but said there is no outstanding concern for public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police 43 Division.