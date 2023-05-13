1 dead, 1 in hospital after collision near Port Perry

One person is dead and another is in hospital after a collision near Port Perry early Saturday morning, police say.

Durham police say officers responded to the collision on Scugog Island on Island Road, between Seven Mile Island Road and Demara Road, around 3 a.m.

A female was pronounced dead on scene, police say, with a second person in hospital with critical injuries.

Police say the roadway will be closed both north and southbound for several hours for an investigation.