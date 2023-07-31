SIU investigating after Port Hope police officer shoots at allegedly stolen vehicle, is hit by ricochet

Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating after an officer in Port Hope was struck by a ricochet bullet she fired while trying to apprehend the driver of an allegedly stolen pickup truck.

The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday in the lot of a McDonald's on Rose Glen Road, Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a tweet.

According to statement posted to Facebook by the Port Hope Police Service, officers on patrol received a call about the pickup truck in the drive-thru.

"Upon arrival, the officers attempted to make contact with the driver. As a result, one of our officers was injured and transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital," the statement said, adding she was released a short time later. It did not specify how the officer was hurt.

"We are extremely fortunate and appreciative that our officer will recover from her injuries," it continued.

The driver of the truck left the scene, the SIU said.

The truck is described as a black, older model GMC Canyon with licence plate BE38852. The Kawartha Lakes Police Service said in a separate tweet that the truck is believed to be in the Lindsay area.