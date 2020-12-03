Child dead, another injured after being hit by vehicle while waiting for bus

Provincial police say a child has died and another was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in rural southern Ontario.

The incident happened on a country road in Port Hope yesterday morning just after 8:05 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Kimberly Johnson says the siblings were waiting for a school bus when the vehicle hit them.

A 12-year-old boy died at the scene and his 10-year-old sister was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment.

Police say they are still investigating the incident.

Johnson says the tragedy has been difficult for entire community to grapple with.