Child dead, another injured after being hit by vehicle while waiting for bus
A 12-year-old boy died at the scene and his 10-year-old sister was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment.
Deadly collision happened on a country road in Port Hope
Provincial police say a child has died and another was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in rural southern Ontario.
The incident happened on a country road in Port Hope yesterday morning just after 8:05 a.m.
Ontario Provincial Police Const. Kimberly Johnson says the siblings were waiting for a school bus when the vehicle hit them.
A 12-year-old boy died at the scene and his 10-year-old sister was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment.
Police say they are still investigating the incident.
Johnson says the tragedy has been difficult for entire community to grapple with.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.