Skip to Main Content
Toronto·Updated

Port Hope couple in their 90s located after going missing, granddaughter says

A Port Hope couple in their 90s has been found, the couple's granddaughter said on Saturday.

Ottawa Police Service sought help locating Anthony Miller, 90, and Sheena Miller, 92

CBC News ·
Anthony Miller, 90, and his wife, Sheena Miller, 92, have been located. (Submitted by Ottawa Police Service)

A Port Hope couple in their 90s has been found, the couple's granddaughter said on Saturday.

Anthony Miller, 90, and his wife, Sheena Miller, 92, left Port Hope on Friday morning. The drive typically takes under four hours. The couple was located on Saturday, their granddaughter Jocelyn Geddie told CBC News.

The Ottawa Police Service had said in a release that police were concerned for their safety.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now