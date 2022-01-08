Port Hope couple in their 90s located after going missing, granddaughter says

A Port Hope couple in their 90s has been found, the couple's granddaughter said on Saturday.

Anthony Miller, 90, and his wife, Sheena Miller, 92, left Port Hope on Friday morning. The drive typically takes under four hours. The couple was located on Saturday, their granddaughter Jocelyn Geddie told CBC News.

UPDATE: MY GRANDPARENTS HAVE BEEN FOUND. I am going to delete the other tweets I put up, but I want to thank everyone with all my heart who shared, tweeted, reposted, reached out, etc. To feel such generosity and support and kindness in a truly frightening moment is remarkable. —@jocelyngeddie

The Ottawa Police Service had said in a release that police were concerned for their safety.