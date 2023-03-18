Man dead, another in hospital after shooting in Port Credit

One man is dead and another is in hospital after an early morning shooting in Mississauga's Port Credit area.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area of Elizabeth Street and Lakeshore Road at approximately 1 a.m.

On arrival, police located two men suffering from injuries. Both were rushed to trauma centres.

One man has died and police are waiting for an assessment on the second man.

Lakeshore Road East is closed between Elizabeth Street South and Stavebank Road as police investigate.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.