Man, 38, killed in single-vehicle crash that split car into several pieces

A 38-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Port Credit overnight Saturday, according to Peel police.

The collision occurred around 2:25 a.m. near the intersection of Lakeshore and Stavebank roads.

The man, who is believed to be from Burlington, was alone in the car at the time. He lost control of the vehicle, striking a light post and a concrete barrier, and was ejected from the car.

When emergency services arrived at the scene, he was without vital signs, said Const. Danny Marttini. Paramedics rushed him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The car was split into several pieces by the impact of the crash and debris was sent flying across the road and sidewalk. The damage was so extensive that the make and model of the car were unrecognizable.

"That doesn't happen at 60 km/h," said Marttini, adding that speed was likely a factor in the collision.

Peel police's major collision bureau has taken control of the investigation.