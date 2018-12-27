Port Colborne man charged in connection with sexual assaults against 2 children

York Regional Police say a 59-year-old Port Colborne man has been charged in connection with sexual assaults against two children.

Police say they began an investigation into a historical sexual assault when a man came forward with information about an incident that happened when he was a young child.

Investigators then took over other incidents that happened in the Port Colborne area in 2017 that were reported to Niagara police.

Police say the accused, Richard Rose, lived in Markham from 1991 to 2015 and had access to children. He also had ties to Montreal; Rimbey, Alta., and Nova Scotia

Rose was also a pastor at a North York Church and managed a Markham hockey team, investigators say. A home daycare was also operated out of his Markham family home, police add.

Rose was arrested on Dec. 20 and faces four charges of sexual assault and four charges of sexual interference — under 16.

He will appear in a Newmarket court on Jan. 18.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.