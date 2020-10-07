4 teens hurt after harrowing crash leaves Porsche split in half

Four teenagers were injured — one severely — after a high-speed crash split the Porsche one of them was driving in half near a west end intersection.

The harrowing crash took place around 3 a.m. at the intersection of College Street and Lansdowne Avenue, with the destroyed sports car's parts winding up littered alongside a car wash. It appears likely the car slammed into a hydro pole.

Two of the youth (police haven't released exact ages at this time) were taken to SickKids with serious injuries. Toronto police say the driver of the vehicle suffered a severed foot.

Two others suffered minor injuries. They were also taken to hospital, paramedics say.

Richard Erno lives nearby and heard a loud crash before seeing the decimated Porsche under a swaying hydro pole. He said at one point the youth were trapped in the vehicle.

"I thought 'okay this is a problem,'" he told CBC Toronto.

Erno, a fire and circus performer by trade, raced down to the street and helped the kids out of the wreckage before wrapping up the driver's foot, which was bleeding heavily. "They were really shaken up," he said of the passengers.

Erno said he then grabbed a fire extinguisher from his apartment and put out the fire on the front end of the car with another person who also had an extinguisher.

What's left of the Porsche has been seized as evidence, police said. No charges have been laid at this time.