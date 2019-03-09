'Severe' pollution levels over parts of Toronto prompts air quality warning

High levels of air pollution over parts of Toronto prompted Environment Canada to issue a special air quality statement for the city on Saturday.

The federal weather agency says light winds and stagnating weather conditions have led to increasing levels of fine particles and nitrogen dioxide, especially in northern and eastern parts of Toronto.

The statement warns people may experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Haizhen Sun, a severe weather meteorologist at Environment Canada, said anyone who feels they are at risk should avoid spending time outdoors until the alert is lifted.

"This is pretty rare," Sun said. "Over the past few years, I haven't seen it reach this high."

Toronto's air quality usually sits around the moderate risk mark on the Air Quality Health Index.

Today's levels vary from a low of five in the downtown core to a high of eight — categorized as "severe" on the index — in the east end.

Sun said air quality in Ontario has improved over the last decade because of stricter provincial pollution legislation and a number of coal plant closures in the U.S.

She explained today's higher-than-usual pollution levels can be attributed to light winds that have allowed nitrogen dioxide to accumulate in the atmosphere over the last few days.

Rain and high winds passing through the region later this afternoon are expected to lift the alert.

Toronto is also under a special weather statement because of the possibility of freezing rain on Saturday night that is expected to be followed by 15 to 25 millimetres of rain and gusty winds on Sunday.

Ponding of water on streets, particularly those with blocked storm drains and in low lying areas, is possible, according to Environment Canada.

On Sunday, winds from the southwest could gust 70 to 80 km/h and are expected to continue for much of the day.