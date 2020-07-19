Police warn public of random 'attempted attacks' by man with hammer in Scarborough park

Toronto police are warning the public about what they are calling random attempted attacks on people by a man wielding a hammer near Ellesmere and Orton Park Roads in Scarborough.

In a news release on Sunday, police said a man tried to attack a woman with a hammer while she was walking through Heather Heights Woods Park near Milford Haven Drive and Greenock Avenue on Saturday.

"There have been several reported incidences of similar circumstances and this general description, in this area. These attacks have occurred each time at random, are unprovoked against members of the public with no warning," police said in the release.

Police described the suspect as a man, Black, in his 20s, about five foot eight, wearing a grey hoodie and black shorts. He was last seen running away eastbound toward Orton Park Road.

If members of the public see this person, they are urged to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477)

