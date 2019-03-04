Police warn of alleged fraudulent auto insurance scam, make 1 arrest
Ontario Provincial Police are issuing a warning after arresting a man for allegedly selling fake auto insurance.
Police believe there are victims who do not know their insurance is not valid
Ontario Provincial Police are issuing a warning after arresting a man for allegedly selling fake auto insurance.
Police arrested a 38-year-old man in February and charged him with two counts each of fraud under $5,000 and false documentation.
They allege the Toronto-area man was selling fraudulent insurance through a company called Reef Car Insurance.
Police say they believe there are victims who do not know that their insurance is not valid.
They're urging people to check the validity of their car insurance and contact police if they have any concerns.
The accused man is due to appear in a Toronto courtroom later this month.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.