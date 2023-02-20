Police ask for public's help locating vehicle involved in possible Midtown abduction

Police are asking for the public's help locating a vehicle investigators say was involved in a possible abduction in midtown Toronto on Saturday.

Officers were called to the area of Allen Road and Eglinton Avenue around 9 p.m., Toronto police said in a news release on Sunday.

Police said a man and a woman were involved in an altercation in the northbound lanes of Allen Road, between Eglinton Avenue West and Lawrence Avenue West.

The man allegedly "forced the woman into a vehicle" and drove off. Police have released photos of the vehicle, which is believed to be a dark-coloured model from the BMW 3 series.

Police said the suspect had a stocky build and was wearing a dark jacket. The victim is described as Asian with long straight dark hair. She was wearing a white puffy jacket.

"Investigators are seeking assistance in locating this vehicle, speaking to potential witnesses, and obtaining any available video footage, including dashboard cameras of this altercation," the release said.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com."