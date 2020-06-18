Statue of Pierre Elliott Trudeau in Vaughan park vandalized with black paint, police investigating

York Regional Police are investigating an "act of vandalism" after someone threw black paint on a statue of Pierre Elliott Trudeau in a Vaughan park .

Police initially sent out a tweet around 2 p.m. Thursday following a report that the life-sized bronze likeness of the former prime minister was found vandalized in Pierre Elliott Trudeau Park.

The face of the statue was covered in black paint.

"Unfortunately, this is an act of vandalism, and in these times I'm not sure what that accomplishes," Staff Sgt. Dave Mitchell told reporters at the scene.

"This type of thing doesn't do anybody any good."

Mitchell said police haven't ruled out the incident as a hate crime, adding that criminal investigators are working to find those responsible.

The City of Vaughan is sending crews to repair the damage.

"I find it insulting, I find it disrespectful ... It's disappointing," Mitchell said.

"Every Canadian citizen, regardless, you should be offended by this type of stuff."

Police are asking any witnesses with information to call 866-876-5423 ext. 7441.