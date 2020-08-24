Police urging people to #MakeBetterChoices after young women caught filming video on train tracks

Peel police are urging people to #MakeBetterChoices after catching a pair of young women filming a video on train tracks in Mississauga Sunday evening.

Akhil Mooken, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said officers received reports just before 5 p.m. of females "laying on train tracks, having a good time and taking selfies" near Argentia Road and Tenth Line West.

Officers located two women, both 22 years old, on GO train tracks a short time later.

Mooken said the women were filming a video for social media. They both received tickets for trespassing.

"I get it, everyone wants to have status on social media," Mooken told CBC Toronto Sunday.

"Sometimes I think people forget that trains are large and heavy and take a long time to come to a stop."

His message for people is that even if you assume a railroad is designated for GO trains, and there are no GO trains running that day, there could be other cargo trains using the same track.

In a tweet, Peel police said they are "big supporters of the arts" but are "not supporters of people risking their lives for dramatic performances."

Reports of 3 males playing on different tracks

The two young women weren't the only ones who decided to hang out on train tracks on Sunday.

A few hours later, at 8 p.m, Peel police received reports of three males playing on railroad tracks in the area of Revus and Marf avenues in Mississauga.

The reports also described the males climbing the train crossing arm.

Officers searched the area, but didn't locate the males.

Mooken is urging everyone to stay clear of train tracks and always assume that "tracks are live."

"We need to first stop and think and be safe and think about what we're doing," he said.