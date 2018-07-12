Skip to Main Content
Toronto police boost patrols near CN Tower after receiving 'unconfirmed, uncorroborated' info
Force not revealing any details about information it received

CBC News ·
Teams of police officers have been deployed to patrol the area around Rogers Centre, which also features several other attractions. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Toronto police are sending more officers out to patrol the CN Tower and surrounding downtown area Thursday after receiving what the force calls an "unconfirmed, uncorroborated piece of information."

Police spokesman Mark Pugash said that "as a result of this information, you will see an increased number of police officers throughout the city and specifically in the downtown core."

CBC News reporters have already spotted a large police presence around the CN Tower and Rogers Centre area. 

Pugash didn't reveal any more details about what police have learned, but are set to hold a news conference in the area at 11:30 a.m.

A Toronto police officer keeps an eye on the intersection of Front Street West and John Street, near the CN Tower and Rogers Centre. (Ian Kalushner/CBC)

Mayor, premier monitoring situation

Mayor John Tory was briefed on the situation by the police chief this morning, his office confirms, and will be monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office tweeted it's aware of a "reported potential threat," and is in touch with security organizations from all three levels of government.

