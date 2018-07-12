Toronto police boost patrols near CN Tower after receiving 'unconfirmed, uncorroborated' info
Force not revealing any details about information it received
Toronto police are sending more officers out to patrol the CN Tower and surrounding downtown area Thursday after receiving what the force calls an "unconfirmed, uncorroborated piece of information."
Police spokesman Mark Pugash said that "as a result of this information, you will see an increased number of police officers throughout the city and specifically in the downtown core."
CBC News reporters have already spotted a large police presence around the CN Tower and Rogers Centre area.
Pugash didn't reveal any more details about what police have learned, but are set to hold a news conference in the area at 11:30 a.m.
Mayor, premier monitoring situation
Mayor John Tory was briefed on the situation by the police chief this morning, his office confirms, and will be monitoring the situation.
Meanwhile, Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office tweeted it's aware of a "reported potential threat," and is in touch with security organizations from all three levels of government.
Statement from the Premier’s Office: We are aware of the reported potential threat in the City of Toronto. While the information is unsubstantiated, the Premier has been briefed by the Provincial Security Advisor and is actively monitoring the situation.—@fordnation